Sensoria I concludes Mars analog mission on Hawaii

MYSTERY WIRE — A Mars analog mission with a distinctly feminine twist wrapped up on Jan. 18. A crew of six women departed their mock Mars habitat after two weeks of exploration and studies on a remote slope of the Moana Loa volcano on Hawaii’s big island.

A view of the habitat and its location as the mission ends:

Sensoria, an initiative to develop more participation for women in space exploration, collaborated with NASA and other partners to bring the mission to the complex known as HI-SEAS — the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation. Sensoria I was the first all-female mission at HI-SEAS, building on previous all-female missions by the Mars Society’s Mars Desert Research Station in Utah in 2005 and 2006.

Sensoria intends to continue with female-led, female-majority analog missions.

Makiah Eustice, Habitat Operations Officer and Aerospace Engineer, gives us an inside look.

While few other reports are from the crew, social media posts from flight director Michaela Musilova provide a look at the habitat and some parts of the mission.