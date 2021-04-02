Sierra Nevada Corp. unveils space station plans

MYSTERY WIRE — Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) held a news conference Wednesday to reveal its vision for an integrated, free-flying commercial space station, building on key elements of the “Life” habitat and “Dream Chaser” spaceplane design.

SNC, the global aerospace and national security company owned by Eren and Fatih Ozmen, outlined development plans for its low-Earth orbit (LEO) space station – leveraging its transportation and destination technologies – releasing new images, details and video of the unique concept in support of LEO commercialization.

The space station is a configuration of multiple large inflatable “Life” habitats that can be serviced by both cargo and crew carrying Dream Chaser spaceplanes.

SNC also released that a crewed “Dream Chaser” will be able to shuttle private astronauts and to serve as the only vehicle capable of rescuing astronauts from space destinations and returning them to Earth via a safe and speedy runway landing.

The Associate Press contributed to this story.