Soyuz launches to the ultimate social distancing orbit

MYSTERY WIRE — Another successful launch for the Soyuz program this morning as a former U.S. Navy SEAL, a Russian fighter pilot and a Russian engineer soar into orbit for a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

There’s one U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts on board. They are NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. The rocket they sat atop of is the Soyuz 2.1a and this was the first launch of this rocket from this launch pad known as Site 31. The launch happened at 1:05 a.m. Pacific time.

It is an estimated six hour journey to the ISS. According to space.com, for the next week, Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner will serve aboard the station with Expedition 62 crew members Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir. Skripochka will turn over command of the station to Cassidy on Wednesday (April 15), before departing with Morgan and Meir on Soyuz MS-15 for a landing in Kazakhstan on Friday.