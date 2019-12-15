Space junk spawns new industry for collecting debris

A “ding” in a picture window on the International Space Station is a reminder of the dangers of “space junk. (ESA/NASA)

MYSTERY WIRE — The 2016 story of a paint flake that put a chip in the window of the International Space Station is a sobering reminder of the dangers in space.

Similar damage was common on Space Shuttle missions. There’s even an acronym for the particles that cause the damage: MMOD — MicroMeteorioid and Orbital Debris.

A paint flake! Even something that small — if it’s moving fast enough — can cause all kinds of havoc if you’re in the way. Imagine the damage a wayward satellite might do if it hits something important.

A “bullet hole” caused by common space junk.

It’s far too late to “pack out your trash” in space. Junk is everywhere, and it’s just a matter of time until something bad happens.

That’s why ClearSpace, a Swiss junk-removal startup parterning with the European Space Agency, is launching a robotic garbage collector in 2025. Its first target is a 220-pound piece of space junk called Vespa, left in space after a 2013 ESA mission left it drifting 500 miles above the Earth’s surface.

What’s hard to fathom is that when ClearSpace finds Vespa, it’s going to “swallow” it and drag it into the Earth’s atmosphere to burn up on re-entry. It’s a kamikaze garbage truck.

Hard to believe, in this age of reusable rockets and space capsules.

The collection device has been described alternatively as a trash-hugger and a Pac-Man system.