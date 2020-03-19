Space Science Movies

MYSTERY WIRE -- From space, some satellites can see how the coronavirus is affecting the Earth. The virus is causing humans to change their behaviors and daily patterns.

One effect the spread of the virus is having is less pollution. At the end of February, NASA reported how decreases in industrial, transportation, and business activity since the coronavirus outbreak had reduced levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over China. But researchers note that a measurable change in one pollutant does not necessarily mean air quality is suddenly healthy across the country.