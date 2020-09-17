Space shuttle in Los Angeles to be displayed as launching

In this July 9, 2020, photo provided by Northrop Grumman and NASA, is one of two solid rocket boosters that have been donated to the California Science Center for display of the retired space shuttle Endeavour, being prepared for transport in Promontory, Utah. The boosters will allow the shuttle to be displayed in Los Angeles as if it was about to blast off into space. Shuttle boosters, filled with solid fuel, provided most of the thrust for the first two minutes of flight and then parachuted into the ocean where they were recovered for reuse. (Tom Evans/Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE — Northrop Grumman and NASA donated two solid rocket boosters back in 2009 to the California Science Center for display of the retired space shuttle Endeavour.

The boosters are now being prepared for transport in Promontory, Utah.

The boosters will allow the shuttle to be displayed in Los Angeles as if it was about to blast off into space.

Shuttle boosters, filled with solid fuel, provided most of the thrust for the first two minutes of flight and then parachuted into the ocean where they were recovered for reuse.