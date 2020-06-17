Space superiority strategy outlined by U.S. Department of Defense

MYSTERY WIRE — The Unites States Department of Defense (DoD) has released its space strategy. The release, along with an 18 page summary and a 2 page fact sheet were made available through the DoD website Wednesday, June 17.

In it, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says, “The Defense Space Strategy is the next step to ensure space superiority and to secure the Nation’s vital interests in space now and in the future. We desire a secure, stable, and accessible space domain that underpins our Nation’s security, prosperity, and scientific achievement. However, our adversaries have made space a warfighting domain and we have to implement enterprise-wide changes to policies, strategies, operations, investments, capabilities, and expertise for this new strategic environment. This strategy identifies a phased approach on how we are going to achieve the desired conditions in space over the next 10 years.”

The DoD goes on to write it will advance spacepower through the pursuit of three objectives: Maintain Space Superiority; Provide Space Support to National, Joint, and Combined Operations; and Ensure Space Stability.

The DoD also wrote it will “pursue four priority lines of effort to achieve the desired conditions while addressing identified threats, opportunities, and challenges.”