MYSTERY WIRE -- The timeline of when humans first appeared in North America has changed dramatically in recent years, in part because of a mummy estimated to be around 10,000 years old that was found in a Nevada desert cave 80 years ago. And now more recently ancient footprints found in New Mexico.

Scientists discovered the footprints no called "ghost tracks" in the White Sands National Park just north of El Paso about 12 years ago and have now completed dating them. The humans who were walking around this part of North America did so almost 23,000 years ago.