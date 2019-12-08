SpaceX Dragon delivers cargo to International space station

MYSTERY WIRE — The SpaceX Dragon docked with the International Space Station early Sunday morning, taking the window seat with a great view facing Earth from 262 miles above the planet’s surface.

The 3-day journey with no crew completes the delivery of 5,700 pounds of cargo. The Dragon spacecraft will be docked for a month as the experiments and supplies are unpacked, returning with results of research and other cargo.

The @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was installed at 7:47am ET to the @Space_Station, on the Earth-facing side of the station's Harmony module. The crew will soon begin unpacking over 5,700 pounds of science and supplies inside. What's on board: https://t.co/2Th9mnh5gM pic.twitter.com/aNQ8Ea3hpB — NASA (@NASA) December 8, 2019

Among the equipment transported to the space station:

The Hyperspectral Imager Suite, which will give us a better picture of Earth’s surface. The system will also provide space-based observations for tasks such as resource exploration. Scientists will use the new capabilities in agriculture, forestry and other environmental areas.

A robotic, remote-controlled tool that helps mission operators find external leaks and rapidly confirm a successful repair. These capabilities can be applied to any place that humans live in space, including NASA’s lunar Gateway and eventually habitats on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

A Budweiser barley experiment to test an automated malting procedure and compare malt produced in space and on the ground for genetic and structural changes. The tests could identify ways to adapt barley for nutritional use on long-duration spaceflights.

Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) used the space station’s robotic arm to reel in the Dragon with NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan as backup. The attachment operation is completely robotic.

The Dragon arrived one day before a Russian resupply mission on Monday.