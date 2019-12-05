SpaceX Dragon launch heads to space station rendezvous

MYSTERY WIRE — A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday morning, ascending to orbit with 5,700 pounds of NASA cargo on its way to the International Space Station.

And we have LIFTOFF! 🚀@SpaceX’s #Dragon spacecraft just launched on a mission to deliver more than 5,700 pounds of @ISS_Research, supplies and hardware to the crew aboard the @Space_Station.



Watch: https://t.co/m63tZflIiq pic.twitter.com/LCQGn1qiw1 — NASA (@NASA) December 5, 2019

The cargo includes a Budweiser barley experiment, putting us one step closer to space beer. Budweiser scored some publicity at Storm Area 51 in September with an alien-themed can.

Another experiment involves studying how fire spreads in microgravity, which has implications for producing electricity and safety.

The launch was delayed by a day because of high winds.

The SpaceX Dragon, which does not have a crew, is scheduled to rendezvous with ISS on Sunday.

Important successes for SpaceX include using the same capsule for the third time on a resupply mission, and a perfect landing by the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which touched down on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.