SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The rocket is carrying the company’s 12th batch of Starlink satellites. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP).

MYSTERY WIRE — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday launched the latest group of Starlink satellites.

Starlink is a global network without ground infrastructure limitations.

It aims to deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or unavailable.

In the next weeks, the satellites will use onboard thrusters to spread out and enter operational orbit.

Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada in 2020. The rocket is carrying the company’s 12th batch of Starlink satellites.