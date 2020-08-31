SpaceX launches satellites, booster returns safely

MYSTERY WIRE (AP)– SpaceX on Sunday successfully launched an environmental satellite for Argentina that will help the country’s agricultural industry.

The SAOCOM 1B traveled up into space on board a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket that took off from the Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The SAOCOM satellite is to join another one, 1A, which was launched by SpaceX in the autumn of 2018.

Two smaller payloads, the Tyvak-0172 nano-satellite and PlanetiQ’s GNOMES-1 weather satellite, piggybacked on the ride and were also deployed successfully.

The SpaceX team had much to celebrate as the Falcon 9 booster returned to Earth safely, making a perfect touch-down at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX was meant to launch two satellites on Sunday, but called off the Starlink takeoff because of inclement weather.