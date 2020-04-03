SpaceX Starship crumples and collapses during test

MYSTERY WIRE — SpaceX took another hit in the early morning hours of March 3. During a test of the SN3 prototype rocket, the structure holding propellant tanks crumpled followed by a collapse. This happened as liquid nitrogen was being poured into the rocket’s propellant tanks, according to SpaceNews.

NASASpaceflight posted video of the incident. It took place at SpaceX’s testing facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

According to gizmodo.com, once in service, SpaceX will use the Starship platform to deliver passengers and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars. SpaceX hopes the final rocket will be equipped to carry as many as 100 passengers.