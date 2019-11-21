SpaceX Starship Mk1 ‘blows top’ during Wednesday test

The SpaceX Starship Mk1 was damaged when it “blew its top” during Wednesday tests at the Boca Chica facility in South Texas.

MYSTERY WIRE — Dramatic video captured the moment when SpaceX’s Starship Mk1 “blew its top” on Wednesday, likely signaling the end of that ship.

The video, part of a live stream that is pointed at the Boca Chica facility in South Texas, shows some kind of failure in the integrity of the top of the ship, likely an explosion. Smoke rapidly expands after the top disappears out of the frame, and flames appear to flare up from the bottom right.

The video is available on this page at space.com.

As smoke consumes the view of the ship, the bulkhead comes down into the frame to the left of the ship, according to accounts on Twitter.

Tweets from observers of the facility indicate that people in the area were safe.

Another view closer to the incident is clearer, but the angle doesn’t show the bulkhead falling.

Observers say that SpaceX will turn its attention to Starship Mk3 to continue with the project.

The destruction follows Monday night’s news that the Mk1 had its first “breath” during tests.