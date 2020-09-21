US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Col. Todd Benson, the U.S. Air Force Central Command director of space forces, center, leads airmen through their enlistment ceremony as they became members of the Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at the Qatari base in its first foreign deployment. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE (DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Members of the newly formed U.S. Space Force are deploying troops to a vast new frontier: the Arabian Peninsula.

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Col. Todd Benson, the U.S. Air Force Central Command director of space forces, center, leads airmen through their enlistment ceremony as they became members of the Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at the Qatari base in its first foreign deployment. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Col. Todd Benson, the U.S. Air Force Central Command director of space forces, addresses members of the 379th Operations Support Squadron before they are sworn in as members of the Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at the Qatari base in its first foreign deployment. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen deployed to Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, raise their right hands during an enlistment ceremony as they transferred into the Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force now has a squadron of 20 members stationed at the Qatari base in its first foreign deployment. The force represents the sixth branch of the U.S. military and the first new military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

FILE – In this May 15, 2020 file photo, Chief of Space Operations at United States Space Force Gen. John Raymond, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, right, hold the U.S. Space Force flag as President Donald Trump walks past it, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. On Sept. 1, 2020, Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947 swore in some 20 members stationed at the Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar in its first foreign deployment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

The new military branch, pushed by President Donald Trump, has provoked skepticism in Congress, satire on Netflix, and, with its uncannily similar logo, “Star Trek” jokes about future intergalactic battles.

But the Middle East already saw what military experts call the first “space war” in 1991′s Desert Storm operation to liberate Kuwait and today faces new threats from Iran’s missile program and satellite-jamming operations.