Vote now to rename Mars 2020 rover; contest ends Sunday night

Mars 2020 rover

The Mars 2020 rover performs maneuvers during a test drive.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)

MYSTERY WIRE — Mars 2020 was a serviceable name, but it didn’t have a lot of personality. The rover, scheduled to be launched this summer for a mission that includes collecting samples to be analyzed in labs on Earth, will soon have a new name. Here are the nine finalists, according to a news release from NASA:

(Proposed name is followed by the grade level, name and state of the student who submitted the name.)

  • Endurance, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia
  • Tenacity, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania
  • Promise, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts
  • Perseverance, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia
  • Vision, 5-8, Hadley Green of Mississippi
  • Clarity, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California
  • Ingenuity, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama
  • Fortitude, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma
  • Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana
Mars Rover contest

Which one will drive off as the winner? You can vote for your favorite through Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. EST (Sunday at midnight, PST)

Go.nasa.gov/name2020

In choosing the finalists, 4,700 volunteer judges evaluated 28,000 essays submitted by students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Above is a live broadcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Cal-Tech. Check back during daytime hours to see the progress.

