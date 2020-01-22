Vote now to rename Mars 2020 rover; contest ends Sunday night

MYSTERY WIRE — Mars 2020 was a serviceable name, but it didn’t have a lot of personality. The rover, scheduled to be launched this summer for a mission that includes collecting samples to be analyzed in labs on Earth, will soon have a new name. Here are the nine finalists, according to a news release from NASA:

(Proposed name is followed by the grade level, name and state of the student who submitted the name.)

Endurance , K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia

, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia Tenacity , K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania

, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania Promise , K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts

, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts Perseverance , 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia

, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia Vision , 5-8, Hadley Green of Mississippi

, 5-8, Hadley Green of Mississippi Clarity , 5-8, Nora Benitez of California

, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California Ingenuity , 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama

, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama Fortitude , 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma

, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana

Which one will drive off as the winner? You can vote for your favorite through Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. EST (Sunday at midnight, PST)

In choosing the finalists, 4,700 volunteer judges evaluated 28,000 essays submitted by students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Above is a live broadcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Cal-Tech. Check back during daytime hours to see the progress.