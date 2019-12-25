Where and when will we find life? NASA is on the hunt

Mars is shown in a composite image made from more than 100 images collected by the Viking probe. (NASA)

MYSTERY WIRE — We’re going to look under rocks … and inside them. We’re going to look in the water … or ice, if necessary. We’re going to stare deep into space for glimmers that prove planets are out there, passing in front of stars.

In a dizzying list of active projects, humankind’s hunt for proof that we are not alone has grown. Telescopes in space, missions to the moon, examinations of nearby planets and their moons … we are looking hard, and with better tools than we’ve ever had before.

Business Insider has compiled a list of NASA’s work to find evidence of life, and it’s a long list. And it’s only going to get longer. There are 21 major projects — or at least areas of interest — listed in the article:

Momentum is building on the side of discovery. Scientists and NASA officials share their excitement regularly.

Few believe it will happen in 2020, but some scientists are comfortable with a timeline that’s only 10 or 20 years.