“Wright brothers moment” – NASA rover looking for Martian helipad

In this illustration, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stands on the Red Planet’s surface as NASA’s Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s been described as a “Wright brothers moment” – achieving the first powered flight on another planet.

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California say they are scouting the Martian surface for a suitable helipad for their Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which travelled to the red planet in the belly of rover Perseverance.

NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road recently, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive.

But before the car-size rover can head for an ancient river delta to collect rocks an eventual return to Earth, it must release an experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity.

During an online event on Thursday (March 11), systems engineer Farah Alibay said they are busy scouting out a suitable helipad.

“For the past few sols now on Mars, we’ve been looking for a place to drop it off, right. We are looking for a flat environment where we can leave the helicopter and then an area for us to watch it from, and take those videos.”

The four-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter, Ingenuity, travelled to Mars clutching the rover’s belly and, this spring, will attempt to fly solo.

After Perseverance deploys Ingenuity to the surface, the helicopter will have a 30-Martian-day (31-Earth-day) experimental flight test window.

Ingenuity will start out like a baby bird, rising 10 feet (3 meters) into the planet’s extremely thin atmosphere and flying forward up to 6 feet (2 meters). With each attempt, it will try to go a little higher and further.

Alibay says the process of deploying Ingenuity will be a delicate one.

“We have to drive off of it and expose the solar panels from the helicopter within 24 hours of that drop. Because if we don’t drive off on time, if we have any problem, then there’s a chance that the helicopter might not survive the Martian night, which is so cold, because it needs that energy from the solar panels,” she says.

If everything goes to plan, NASA scientists hope to attempt up to five flights with Ingenuity, each one building on the success of the last.

If Ingenuity is successful during its 31-day experimental trip, the small helicopter will prove that powered flights can be accomplished on Mars.

The future could see next-generation helicopters scouting out distant Martian territory for astronauts or even robots.

“We did things that have never been done before,” says Mars Helicopter operations lead Timothy Canham.

“It’s sort of a Wright brothers moment in that we get to go to a planet somewhere outside of Earth, and try a helicopter there that’s never been tried before. So, we had to do special design work and special testing to make it happen.”