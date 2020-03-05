Skip to content
Bigfoot
Couple claims bigfoot encounter in West Virginia
‘Bigfoot’ sighting leads to trail of government’s genetic experiments
Psychoactive drug DMT at heart of research into states of consciousness
Finland town’s UFO story goes back 100 years — PHOTOS
Upgraded ‘Space Fence’ will make it safer for satellites as ‘junk’ proliferates
23 minerals listed as supply risks to US defense, manufacturing
Remote viewing: CIA’s attempt to see Mars through psychic technique
Close, but no impact – Asteroid to fly near Earth
Perseverance will make the journey to Mars
Largest explosion since the big bang discovered
George Knapp on AATIP, AAWSAP, NIDS, BAASS and TTSA
UFO Mega Con: Topics go far beyond flying saucers at 2020 event
