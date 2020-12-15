Skip to content
Ken Layne
Exploring the wild and weird world of the Desert Oracle
Video
The Latest
New photographs of Area 51 and Papoose Lake show incredible detail
Video
Warminster ‘Thing’ arrived Christmas morning
Video
Throwback Thursday: Apollo 8’s Christmas Eve Message
Video
Parents of “balloon boy” pardoned 11 years after UFO hoax
Video
Examining how close encounters and out-of-body experiences change a person
Video
One-on-one interview with US Space Force Commander
Video
It wasn’t all bad news in 2020
Gallery
NASA Astronauts details their mission, show off microgravity
Video
Lue Elizondo announces he’s leaving TTSA
Jupiter and Saturn come together to form “Christmas Star”
Christmas Eve spontaneous combustion an odd mystery for investigators
From Krampus to Elf on the Shelf to the Yulelads, strange characters come out at Christmas
Video
‘Jet Pack Guy’ strikes again
‘Twas a mystery: Who wrote ‘Night Before Christmas’ poem?
Video
