8th-graders push to get wrongly convicted ‘witch’ pardoned

MYSTERY WIRE (BOSTON) — More than three centuries after a Massachusetts woman was wrongly convicted of witchcraft and sentenced to death, she’s finally on the verge of being exonerated — thanks to a curious eighth-grade civics class.

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, has introduced legislation to clear the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was condemned in 1693 at the height of the Salem Witch Trials but never executed.

Martha Corey and her prosecutors, Salem, Massachusetts, c1692 (c1880). Martha Corey (c1627-1692) was one of the accused at the notorious Salem Witch Trials of 1692. Found guilty, she was executed by hanging. Her husband, Giles, who defended Martha against the allegations, was also put to death. A print from Cassells History of the United States, by Edmund Ollier, Volume I, Cassell Petter and Galpin, London, c1880. (Colorised black and white print). Artist Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

A portrayal of the 1692 witchcraft trials in Salem, Massachusetts shows George Jacobs (right) attempting to plead his innocence as young girls and townspeople in varying states of hysteria accuse him of witchcraft before a tribunal of judges. | Located in: Peabody Essex Museum. (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Engraving depicting the persecution of women accused of being witches, a famous historical case of mass-hysteria, in Salem, MA, 1692-1693. The central woman in the courtroom is believed to be Mary Wolcott. (Photo by Kean Collection/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

DiZoglio says she was inspired by sleuthing done by a group of 13- and 14-year-olds at North Andover Middle School. Civics teacher Carrie LaPierre’s students painstakingly researched Johnson and the steps that would need to be taken to make sure she was formally pardoned.

“It is important that we work to correct history,” DiZoglio said Wednesday. “We will never be able to change what happened to these victims, but at the very least, we can set the record straight.”

If lawmakers approve the measure, Johnson will be the last accused witch to be cleared, according to Witches of Massachusetts Bay, a group devoted to the history and lore of the 17th-century witch hunts.

An engraved portrait of Cotton Mather (1663-1728), a Boston Congregationalist minister and writer whose writings include a commentary on the witchcraft trials in Salem, Massachusetts. Mather also supported the controversial introduction of smallpox inoculations in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

A scene in the courtroom during The Salem witch trials of 1692. From The History of Our Country, published 1899 (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The execution of Bridget Bishop (ca.1632 – 1692), the first woman executed on charges of witchcraft at Salem, 1692 (Photo by Briggs Co./George Eastman Museum/Getty Images)

SALEM, MA – SEPTEMBER 26: The memorial to Wilmot Redd is pictured at the Salem Witch Memorial in Salem, MA on Sep. 26, 2019. The legacy of the Salem witch trials is complicated. During October, tourists flock to the North Shore city from around the world to celebrate the contemporary idea of witchcraft tied to Halloween. Others like author, historian, and Salem State University interim dean and professor Emerson Tad Baker, focus on the rush to judgment and the innocent lives and families that were destroyed by the 1692 trials. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Twenty people from Salem and neighboring towns were killed and hundreds of others accused during a frenzy of Puritan injustice that began in 1692, stoked by superstition, fear of disease and strangers, scapegoating and petty jealousies. Nineteen were hanged, and one man was crushed to death by rocks.

In the 328 years that have ensued, dozens of suspects officially were cleared, including Johnson’s own mother, the daughter of a minister whose conviction eventually was reversed. But for some reason, Johnson’s name wasn’t included in various legislative attempts to set the record straight.

380937 08: Tourists walk by the gravestone of Judge John Hathorne October 26, 2000 in the nations second oldest graveyard in Salem, MA. Hathorne presided over the 1692 witch trials in Salem, MA where 19 woman and men were hanged for being witches. The city of Salem now draws thousands of tourists during the Halloween season. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)

Johnson was 22 when she was caught up in the hysteria of the witch trials and sentenced to hang. It never happened: Then-Gov. William Phips threw out her punishment as the magnitude of the gross miscarriages of justice in Salem sank in.

But because she wasn’t among those whose convictions were formally set aside, hers still technically stands.

“Why Elizabeth was not exonerated is unclear but no action was ever taken on her behalf by the General Assembly or the courts,” DiZoglio said. “Possibly because she was neither a wife nor a mother, she was not considered worthy of having her name cleared. And because she never had children, there is no group of descendants acting on her behalf.”

Her bill would tweak 1957 legislation, amended in 2001, to include Johnson among others who were pardoned after being wrongly accused and convicted of witchcraft.

In 2017, officials unveiled a semi-circular stone wall memorial inscribed with the names of people hanged at a site in Salem known as Proctor’s Ledge. It was funded in part by donations from descendants of those accused of being witches.

LaPierre, the teacher, said some of her students initially were ambivalent about the effort to exonerate Johnson because they launched it before the 2020 presidential election and at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

“Some of the conversation was, ‘Why are we doing this? She’s dead. Isn’t there more important stuff going on in the world?’” she said. “But they came around to the idea that it’s important that in some small way we could do this one thing.”