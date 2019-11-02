Age-progressed picture could help with Paul Fronczak mystery

A composite photo could help find an infant stolen from a hospital in 1964. Investigative reporter George Knapp has the development in this story that has gained national attention. Originally aired on Nov. 5, 2013, on KLAS TV in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The push to track down an infant ripped from his mother’s arms 49 years ago got some additional help Tuesday.

A new age-progressed picture of Paul Fronczak was created and released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The image of what the real Paul Fronczak might look like today, at 49 years old.

The I-Team’s George Knapp broke this story earlier this year after the man who believed he was Paul Fronczak took a home DNA test, which revealed Paul is not related to Dora and Chester Fronczak.

This bizarre case all began on April 27, 1964 in Chicago when the Fronczak’s baby was taken from the hospital, the day after he was born, by a woman posing as a nurse.

Two years later, an abandoned toddler was found in New Jersey and was reunited with the Fronczak family in the belief he was the missing Paul.

The child was then raised as Paul Fronczak. Now, 49 years later Paul, who lives here in the Las Vegas valley, learned his parents are not his blood relatives after all.

Earlier this year, 8NewsNow started the effort to help him find his blood relatives and to help the Fronczaks find their missing son.

The 8NewsNow reports on this case were picked up by other media, including CBS News and newspapers all over the world.

8NewsNow shared files with the FBI, which then re-opened the case.