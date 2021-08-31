Mystery still surrounds the murder of Tupac Shakur after 25 years

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. It was an odd couple: Records show that Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven had an unusually strong interest in the late Tupac Shakur during his two-year tenure, which abruptly ended last June 2019. He had weekly “Tupac Fridays” to play his music in the office, he traded Tupac lyrics with employees and he marked his own 65th birthday with Tupac-themed cookies, including ones decorated with the words “Thug life.” (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

MYSTERY WIRE — It was a fight night in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Mike Tyson fought Bruce Seldon, but it was violence that erupted outside the ring that captured international headlines.

Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur got into a scuffle in the MGM Grand lobby. The fight was caught on camera.

Moments after he left, he was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Now, the Mob Museum in Las Vegas is gathering an all-star panel to discuss Shakur’s murder and the investigation.

Included in the event will be Chuck D., rapper and co-founder of Public Enemy. Also on the panel will be E.D.I. Mean, an original member of the Outlawz.

The event is September 1st at 7:00 PM. For more info visit The Mob Museum.