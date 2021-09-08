Families of 9/11 victims demand documents be de-classified

MYSTERY WIRE — President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to look into de-classifying some documents related to the 9/11 attacks. Mr. Biden did so under pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the 9/11 hijackers.

Brett Eagleson was 15 years old when his father Bruce was killed in the world trade center south tower. Eagleson is now leading a group of 9/11 families battling their own government to release still secret FBI files from the case.

“It’s a 10 year-long investigation that specifically investigated the role that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia played in supporting the hijackers,” Eagleson said.

The case, code named Operation Encore, centered on the two hijackers that lived in San Diego and who assisted them.

Danny Gonzalez was an FBI agent who worked on operation encore. “19 hijackers cannot commit 3000 mass murders by themselves,” Gonzalez told CBS News.

Gonzalez says the two hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, were helped by a number of Saudis including Omar al Bayoumi.

Bayoumi was working for the Saudi government employee and has said he randomly ran into the two hijackers at a restaurant in Los Angeles and urged them to move to San Diego.​

There he helped them find an apartment and open a bank account. The two hijackers even started flight school nearby.

Gonzalez says he is under FBI orders not to reveal certain classified information about Operation Encore.

The same is true for another agent, Ken Williams. Williams wrote a memo before 9/11 warning potential terrorists were taking flight lessons in Arizona.

Both men are now working for the families. “The evidence is there. I’ve seen it,” Williams told CBS News. “But I can’t get into specifics because of the protective order.”

The 9/11 families are suing Saudi Arabia for money. The Saudis deny official involvement and the 9/11 commission report found no connection.

But Operation Encore started two years after the commission’s report. Gonzalez said if the public were able to look at his team’s records from Operation Encore they would learn a lot and it would change our understanding of 9/11.

Successive presidents have kept Operation Encore secret citing national security.

That’s why Eagleson said the executive order is a “critical first step.”