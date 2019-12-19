FBI asks privacy for Michigan man found 55 years after he was stolen as a baby

True Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — New information tonight in the case of a one-day old baby kidnapped from a Chicago hospital 55 years ago.

An infant born in 1964 as Paul Fronczak vanished after being kidnapped by a woman dressed as a nurse. It set off a nationwide manhunt, but the baby and kidnapper were never found. 

Paul Fronczak
Click here for more stories on Paul Fronczak

A new search began six years ago when investigative reporter George Knapp broke the story on a Henderson man who had been raised to believe he was Paul Fronczak but found out he wasn’t after taking a DNA test.

After our stories aired, the FBI reopened the case.

As reported last week, the real Paul Fronczak has now been located.

He’s alive, living in a town in Michigan. 

Paul Fronczak

Today, the FBI issued this statement to WGN-TV in Chicago:

“Several years ago, the FBI reopened the investigation into the disappearance of Paul Joseph Fronczak. Our investigation into this matter remains ongoing as we continue to pursue all leads. We ask for privacy for the victims as we continue to investigate the facts surrounding this case.”

The FBI declined to confirm the name or location of the real Paul Fronczak. However, a team from WGN tracked the man to his hometown in Michigan earlier this week. A reporter spoke to him, but he requested privacy.

For more, see Who Is Paul Fronczak? on Facebook and see our previous reports on Paul Fronczak.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News