‘The Irishman’ on Netflix racking up big numbers

MYSTERY WIRE — “The Irishman” is a big bet by Netflix. Critics love it, and putting the movie in theaters to qualify it for an Oscar looks like a smart move.

But how does it stack up to previous Netflix original movies?

An early look on Business Insider shows the release is doing very well. See the full report here for a look at how viewers have responded on Netflix.

Scorsese. De Niro. Pacino. Pesci.

The Irishman, a story of a lifetime.

Watch now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/GvbhtNaari — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) November 27, 2019

The movie starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci is well on its way to 40 million viewers in its first month. Respectable, but far short of “Bird Box,” which drew 80 million viewers in a month. There’s also the question of how many people can’t survive the 3 1/2 hour runtime.

For the true story behind “The Irishman,” see investigative reporter George Knapp’s 3-part series on Jimmy Hoffa’s death and Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran: