UK ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ Peter Sutcliffe dies aged 74

MYSTERY WIRE — Britain’s Prison Service says that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who was widely known as the “Yorkshire Ripper,” has died in the hospital.

The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. His cause of death will be investigated by the coroner.

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 1981 file photo, two youths, one holding a noose, right, stand outside Dewsbury Magistrates Court, where Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, was remanded in custody for eight days, charged with the murder on Nov. 17, 1980 of 20-year-old student Jacqueline Hill, who has been described as the 13th victim of the Yorkshire Ripper. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Britain’s Prison Service said that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe _ known as the “Yorkshire Ripper” died in the hospital. Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980. (AP Photo/Pyne, file)

Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980.

Sutcliffe was convicted in 1981. He spent some time in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire before being transferred to Frankland prison in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve time in prison.

“HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on November 13. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed,” the service said in a statement.

The son of the first victim of infamous British serial killer the Yorkshire Ripper said the murderer’s death on Friday will bring some “peace” to the families he destroyed.

But Richard McCann, son of Wilma McCann who was murdered in 1975, also said in reality little will change for those who lost loved ones to Peter Sutcliffe.