1953 UFO hoax got publicity at ‘Martian’ monkey’s expense

Closeup of the Martian Monkey in a jar. This hoax of 1953 was debunked in part by the forensic work of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In the lobby of the GBI’s Herman Jones Memorial Forensic Science Complex building, there is a small museum devoted to forensic investigation, and the monkey is one of the displays. (Tim Farley / Wikimedia Commons)

MYSTERY WIRE — A 1953 UFO hoax perpetrated by a group of Georgia men succeeded in its goal. It got Edward Watters’ picture in the paper.

And it got attention again, when the Washington Post ran this article recounting the story for its readers.

Is it a counterpoint to all the recent excitement over UFOs? Or is it just an interesting story? You decide. The story likely reached more readers on the Internet than it ever touched with those 1950s news articles.

Watters made a bet with his friends, and then set about the task in a very ugly way.

More accounts are available in news clippings at the atlantatimemachine.com. There are some crazy historic photos on the site as well.

Watters and two friends reportedly bought a Rhesus monkey and killed it before shaving it and applying green food coloring to the creature. They staged a scene on a highway near Atlanta and waited for cars to come along, telling people they had hit something in the road and then witnessed a flying saucer taking off. These details and much more are in the full report by the Washington Post. They even used a torch to fake “evidence” that the UFO had been there.

When it was over, word spread — probably beyond Watters’ wildest dreams. The Associated Press picked up the story, and preserved clippings show the story was front page news in Miami. Watters’ picture was in the Nashville Tennesseean, and probably many other newspapers.

The Associated Press retold the story in 2008 in this foxnews.com story, “The butcher, the barbers and the fake Martian monkey.” Watters and one of the friends were barbers. The other friend was a butcher.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution offered a story 45 years after the fact, showing the preserved remains of the monkey in a jar at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The subjects of hoaxes are widely varied, but one point remains: the media can be manipulated.