2004 UFO video’s history documented in great detail

George Knapp: Lue when we spoke last December, first time sitting right here, you had told me you were pretty much unfamiliar with the UFO community at large, and on purpose. You didn't know this community and how it reacted. Now that you've had eight months, often being pounded by these folks, what are your thoughts?

Luis Elizondo: Well, that largely remains true to this day. I have purposely continued to try to sequester myself from from the rest of the larger community on purpose. It's not that they don't have anything good to say, I'm sure they do. But I am consciously trying to avoid having any type of analytic bias introduced into the analysis of the data that we're engaged in. So what do I mean by that? You get a report, you look at the report, and there are some data points in there. And as you're trying to conduct analysis on those data points, all of a sudden, subconsciously, you recall, maybe a conversation or an interview with somebody on TV. And all of a sudden now, without even trying to do it deliberately, some of those analytic bias now are being superimposed on your ability to analyze the data in a fair and objective way. And again, it's not that these individuals aren't smart or they don't have anything good to say. A lot of them are exceptionally smart, in fact, probably a lot smarter than I am. But in the same respect, I really try to limit myself in being exposed to outside data points and innuendos, and suppositions. I personally don't find that helpful. I think alternative analysis is critical. I think someone coming in with an opposing view is very, very important. But I, again, for me, I've always tried to lean towards just the facts, just the data. And leaving what my opinions are, try to leave those on the side because in the end, it doesn't matter what I think. What matters is what the data says.