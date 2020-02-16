AATIP, AAWSAP and BAASS: An authoritative history

MYSTERY WIRE — Sourced, documented, and presented better than ever, Popular Mechanics takes us:

Inside the Pentagon’s secret UFO program

We can’t say enough about Tim McMillan’s Feb. 14 article that hits all the high notes and provides a service to the UFO community by organizing a sometimes-confusing timeline and presenting established details about AATIP, AAWSAP and BAASS in a compelling fashion.

The must-read article comes just a month after Popular Mechanics performed a similar service with a history of the “Tic Tac” video.

Don’t miss the revelations in “Part V: The Admission,” deep into the article. The section includes references to an important part of the story, a previously unreleased technical paper titled, “Field Effects on Biological Tissue.”

The central roles of Robert Bigelow, Harry Reid, Luis Elizondo and many others are explained in a concise article that you just have to bookmark for future reference.

We also give a nod of appreciation for the article’s references to our own George Knapp, who has done so much to advance the coverage of the UFO topic — both in substance and in standard.

BELOW: Links to Mystery Wire’s long-form interviews with many of the subjects in the article, including rare video of Robert Bigelow.

BIGELOW:
Space and the future excite Robert Bigelow in ‘profound’ ways
Documents prove secret UFO study based in Nevada
ELIZONDO:
Luis Elizondo keeps his distance from ufologists for a reason
UFO dilemma pushed Luis Elizondo out of Department of Defense – Part 1
AAWSAP got UFO studies – and a lot more – started in 2007
REID:
Former Sen. Harry Reid wants UFO studies made public
Key documents obtained related to Pentagon UFO study

DON’T MISS: Our groundbreaking 1989 series:
UFOs: The Best Evidence begins serious examination in 1989

