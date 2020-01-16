AATIP’s UFO findings more than Pentagon admits, Luis Elizondo says

A 2009 letter indicates Luis Elizondo’s UFO studies were far more successful than the U.S. government wants to admit, he tells investigative reporter George Knapp. Previously unaired, this interview was recorded June 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. Third of 9 Parts.

George Knapp: We’re talking about this 2009 unclassified letter in which you’ve got to read between the lines a little bit, but it is pregnant with possibilities. I mean, the implications of what you see in those is that this is real. That assessment runs very contrary to the statements that the Pentagon has made — Pentagon spokespeople — since you came forward.

Luis Elizondo: There’s a lot of pockets within Department of Defense that may not necessarily know exactly what, you know, another pocket is doing, right? The right hand doesn’t always know what the left hand is doing. They try. I don’t think it’s deliberate or on purpose. I don’t think it’s a misinformation campaign. I think If there was a question as to what the government knows, or doesn’t know, you’d probably have to bring that up to the government to answer. I certainly don’t want to guess why the government said what they did. I can only imagine for two reasons: A. national security. And if it’s not national security, they just didn’t know.

Knapp: AATIP — the program was killed.

Elizondo: Right.

Knapp: And it was killed because it didn’t find anything.

Elizondo: Right.

Knapp: This letter we’re talking about says they did find stuff.

Elizondo: Well, and I’ve made that very clear before without necessarily referring to the to the memo. AATIP did find a lot of stuff. And this wasn’t just a one-off looking at the Nimitz incident. There were many, many incidents we looked at. And we looked at him on a continuing basis. And we thought we saw some congruencies throughout these incidents time and time again, some repeated patterns of behavior. And as an intelligence officer, when you see those repeated patterns of behavior, that is key that something’s going on. That there is something there — predictability — that you can use then, later on, to figure out how the things work and what the things really are.

Knapp: The arguments that were made in that letter are still valid today.

Elizondo: Absolutely. In my opinion, absolutely. They’re more valid now than they ever have been before.

