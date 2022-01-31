AI to help find UAP evidence in satellite images of Earth, Harvard astronomer says

MYSTERY WIRE — According to Harvard professor and astronomer Avi Loeb, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a significant role in searching for UFOs and UAP.

In his article for The Hill, “Can we find UFOs from above?” Professor Loeb, who also leads The Galileo Project, a systematic program for the search of UFOs or UAP, says pictures currently being produced by Earth imaging companies like Planet Labs may already contain the much-desired extraterrestrial evidence we’ve been searching for.

“Planet Labs is already producing enough images daily of the entire Earth and with a spatial resolution of a dozen feet for pixel,” writes Loeb.

The Galileo Project aims to unravel the nature of UAP. Galileo will use Planet Labs’ data along with AI algorithms to search for UAP from above. The AI algorithms will skim thoroughly through the satellite images and distinguish extraterrestrial equipment from familiar objects like a meteor, an airplane, or an atmospheric phenomenon, Loeb writes.

With the absence of birds, airplanes, or lightning above the Earth, the use of AI and satellite data will review all these objects with an elevation larger than 50 kilometers and then further analyze them if they appear “unusual” in nature. According to Loeb, algorithms will separate all the unfamiliar objects and distinguish extraterrestrial equipment from terrestrial objects.

The artist took an original bland image from NASA color corrected it. Then found the white and black points, added vibrance and saturation. He also added clarity, texture, and de-haze filters. Sensor dust was removed from the original. Finally, digital enhancement filters were applied to obtain this final result. Elements of this image furnished by (NASA/Getty Image)

The AI will be able to determine the “unusual behavior” or “behavior anomalies,” in these images, including motion at unprecedented speeds or accelerations, not accessible to human-made or natural phenomena, as well as intelligent activity.

This image is an artist personal point of view that started from a bland International Space Station photograph. The ISS was flying close to the border between Niger and Algeria. The artist color corrected the image by adding white, black points, and adjusting the color temperature. Using digital plug-ins, saturation, and vibrance were increased to offer a more vivid interpretation of reality. Finally, a zoom effect was applied. Elements of this image furnished by (NASA/Getty Images)

“We use behavioral traits routinely in our daily life to recognize intelligent people even before engaging with them. The combination of unusual physical and behavioral characteristics could establish the case for extraterrestrial technological equipment beyond a reasonable doubt,” Loeb writes.

After identifying an extraterrestrial object, Loeb says the focus will shift to to finding out its purpose, “knowing the intent of visitors to our home is of utmost importance in guiding us how to engage with them.”

In his opinion piece for The Hill, Professor Loeb reiterated the goals of The Galileo Project which are to discover, learn and understand the universe.