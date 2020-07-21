Area 51, UFOs, Skinwalker, Secret Docs and more discussed on Joe Rogan Podcast

MYSTERY WIRE — Millions of people have now watched George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell talking with Joe Rogan during a podcast. If you want to know more about the topics that were covered in this three hour podcast, keep reading.

Skinwalker Ranch is in northeast Utah and has been the site of many strange sightings, including UFOs and beasts that defy explanation.

Many Mystery Wire reports on Skinwalker Ranch cross over into accounts about government-funded studies involving UFOs:

MYSTERY WIRE — In 1989, Bob Lazar blew the lid off the government’s UFO secrets. The story Lazar told George Knapp back in 1989 is fairly simple:

While working at the S-4 base just south of Area 51 near Papoose Lake

He saw nine alien spacecraft: “Certainly these crafts came from another … not just another planet, another solar system entirely. Extremely far away. And they’re here.”

He saw photos of alien autopsies

He saw and worked on technology of unknown origin

His first interview in a Las Vegas parking lot. A silhouetted figure in a van going by the name “Dennis” told a wild story in the only language he knew — the techno-speaking government scientist who was careful not to speculate beyond what he had actually seen with his own eyes.

Bob Lazar remains in the shadows during his first interview with George Knapp in 1989.

Lazar later allowed his real identity to be used — as the government tried to erase any trace of Lazar’s employment, and even his education.

The Area 51 phenomenon was born. Since then, tens of thousands of curious visitors have made the journey to Rachel, Nevada, which has become a tourist haven of alien proportions.

Lazar’s account was consistent as the years went by. A lie-detector test didn’t put a dent in his story.

Still, he constantly battled allegations that he was a government pawn. The allegations were either that the government fed him exactly what they wanted the public to know and then discredited him, or that he was a liar who made up the entire story. Several government employees corroborated Lazar’s presence at S-4.

During the podcast, Knapp produced two never before made public documents in manila folders. He gave both to Rogan, to which Rogan asked jokingly if he was going to get in trouble by even holding them. He shouldn’t be getting a knock on the door by government agents anytime soon. But he was holding documents many people have been hoping to see for years.

The documents are two of 38 Defense Intelligence Reference Documents (DIRDs) researched and written for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP).

Mystery Wire has collected dozens of documents we are now sharing with the public. The two new DIRDs are linked on this page along with other documents about government projects, Area 51, atomic tests and much more.

Current list of Defense Intelligence Reference Documents (DIRD):

Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) is a documentary filmmaker. His film Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers is available on Netflix. Corbell has appeared on Rogan’s Podcast twice, once with Lazar and retired Navy Commander David Fravor.

Fravor is a retired US Navy pilot who had an encounter with a UFO while flying a Super Hornet from the USS Nimitz in 2004. Mystery Wire has documented the effort to release these videos and the eventual admission by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that the videos were real and show still unidentified flying objects. Or as the government now calls them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

The release of the three videos discussed during this podcast was only made possible by the efforts of Luis Elizondo.

Through his career as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense, Elizondo saw things that he couldn’t explain. And his bosses weren’t interested in those kinds of conversations. To explore this, Elizondo quit his Pentagon assignment on Oct. 4, 2017.

Elizondo is a primary reason we know about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and Harry Reid’s role in funding the program exposed by the New York Times in December 2017. He’s also the guy who got former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor to tell his story about a UFO sighted by Navy crews in 2004 off the coast of Southern California. That UFO is now known as the “Tic Tac” UFO.

Elizondo now serves as the Director of Government Programs and Services for To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA).

TTSA is a company co-founded by Tom DeLonge, guitarist of Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves; Harold E. Puthoff; and Jim Semivan, a former senior Intelligence Officer with the CIA. Puthoff was the chief scientist for Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), a private contractor based in Las Vegas, which spent years studying UFOs for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Tom DeLonge has also sat down with Joe Rogan to record a podcast.

Across the spectrum of the internet there are dozens of podcasters and podcasts talking about UFOs. Mystery Wire has several episodes. Tom DeLonge and the TTSA also produce a podcast.