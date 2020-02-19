Aztec UFO legend survives from 1950s New Mexico incident

Editor’s note: Originally aired Oct. 29, 2018, on KRQE in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

MYSTERY WIRE (KRQE, Albuquerque) — Roswell isn’t the only New Mexico town famous for UFOs. One year after the incident in southern New Mexico, the northern New Mexico town reportedly witnessed its own out-of-this-world occurrence.

The legend purports that a nearly 100-foot saucer crashed, containing 16 alien bodies. The remains were recovered by the US military, possibly taken to Hangar 18 on Wright-Patterson AFB.

The incident was reportedly debunked in the 1950s as a hoax, but strange stories continue to abound, including the Hottel Memo, which alleged a UFO crash in New Mexico. The memo never actually mentions Aztec by name.

Dozens of books have been written about the incident — both for and against its validity — continuing a long-running quest for the truth of what really happened.