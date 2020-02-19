Aztec UFO legend survives from 1950s New Mexico incident

UFO

by: Chad Brummett

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Originally aired Oct. 29, 2018, on KRQE in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

MYSTERY WIRE (KRQE, Albuquerque) — Roswell isn’t the only New Mexico town famous for UFOs. One year after the incident in southern New Mexico, the northern New Mexico town reportedly witnessed its own out-of-this-world occurrence. 

The legend purports that a nearly 100-foot saucer crashed, containing 16 alien bodies. The remains were recovered by the US military, possibly taken to Hangar 18 on Wright-Patterson AFB. 

The incident was reportedly debunked in the 1950s as a hoax, but strange stories continue to abound, including the Hottel Memo, which alleged a UFO crash in New Mexico. The memo never actually mentions Aztec by name.

See the Hottel memoDownload

Dozens of books have been written about the incident — both for and against its validity — continuing a long-running quest for the truth of what really happened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest UFO Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News