Before the UAP Task Force there was BAASS – hear from the man behind the once secret program

Kenneth Arnold, the Idaho pilot who reported seeing seeing nine UFOs near Mount Rainier in 1947, later sketched the crescent-shaped object he saw. The others were roughly circular, he said. (Image: THE IDAHO STATESMAN)

MYSTERY WIRE — This week marks the 73rd anniversary of the beginning of the modern UFO era. It’s an event that is now commonly called the Kenneth Arnold UFO sighting.

Kenneth Arnold



The Arnold sighting happened on June 24, 1947. Private pilot Kenneth Arnold said he saw nine, shiny unidentified flying objects flying past Mount Rainier in a row at speeds he thought was at least 1,200 miles an hour (1,932 km/hr).

After he reported this sighting and it gained some public attention, numerous sightings were reported over the next two to three weeks. Arnold’s description of the objects also led to newspapers of the time using the flying saucer and flying disc along with UFO.

The public’s interest in UFOs was obvious. Many people wanted to know more about UFO sightings and many also wanted to share their own sightings. Over the decades several organizations have documented UFO sightings, including the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) which has been around since 1969.

This year, 2020, many of the regular conferences and meetings normally held have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But people have been gathering to listen, discuss, even argue their beliefs on UFOs.

With this week’s revelation that the U.S. congress has acknowledged the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence, UFOs are once again back into the mainstream media headlines.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced legislation in the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 to create a new UFO-related program that would collect information about close encounters between the U.S. military. and unknown intruders. The document is also the first time congress is acknowledging the existence of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force.

Similar studies have been conducted by the pentagon, mostly in secret. Mystery Wire has spoken with the person who designed one of those programs.

Dr. Hal Puthoff is a brilliant physicist who’s held top secret security clearances so he could advise the CIA and Pentagon about cutting edge science topics including psychic phenomena and UFOs.

Puthoff was the chief scientist for Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), a private contractor based in Las Vegas, which spent years studying UFOs for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Dr. Hal Puthoff

In his first-ever public appearance about the secret study, Dr. Puthoff explained why the DIA considered UFOs to be a threat to national security. “The major threat they were concerned about is future threat,” Puthoff told us. “What happens if a potential, terrestrial adversary – say the Russians or the Chinese or whatever – achieves some significant breakthrough and develops game-changing, disruptive technologies based on their evaluations of the phenomena. Or maybe from sensor data? Or from crash-retrieved materials? That’s what they were really worried about.”

The secret study Dr. Puthoff oversaw was sponsored by former U.S. Senator Harry Reid and two colleagues.

In the presentation Dr. Puthoff gave in 2018 in Las Vegas, he revealed many new details of his work. A transcript of his presentation can also be read on ufojoe.net