MYSTERY WIRE — It was the middle of the day when two people in San Pablo, CA reported seeing an unidentified flying triangle-shaped object flying alongside another, “amoeba” shaped object.

This account is just one of hundreds of UFO reports that could not be explained by Project Blue Book.

The account from 1948 is written in “The Blue Book Unknowns”, a compilation of unexplained UFO reports from the U.S. Air Force’s Project Blue Book files.

Sept. 23, 1948; San Pablo, California. 12 noon. Witnesses: Sylvester Bentham and retired U.S. Army Col. Horace Eakins. Two objects: one, a buff or grey rectangle with vertical lines; the other a translucent “amoeba” with a dark spot near the center. The arms of the “amoeba” undulated. Both objects traveled very fast. The Blue Book Unknowns (Compiled by Don Berliner, for the Fund for UFO Research.)

