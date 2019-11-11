Bob Lazar convinced disks were alien, calls UFO secret 'unfair outright' -- Part 6

Bob Lazar says he saw alien spacecraft while working near Area 51 in an interview with investigative journalist George Knapp. Lazar and friend Gene Huff talk about what they saw over the Nevada desert in Part 6 of “UFOs: The Best Evidence,” which aired on Nov. 13, 1989, on KLAS TV, Las Vegas.

Former government scientist Bob Lazar worked near Area 51 in the Nevada desert and said he saw nine alien spacecraft at the secure military location. “I gave everything sample names. There’s the Top Hat one, and the Jell-O Mold. The sport model operated without any hitches at all. It looked new, if I know what a new flying saucer looks like,” Lazar said.

“One of them looked like it was hit with some sort of projectile. It had a large hole in the bottom and a large hole in the top, with the metal bent out, like a … some sort of large caliber … 4- or 5-inch projectile had gone through it.

Even before he saw the Sport Model operate, Lazar says, he suspected that the ship came from somewhere else. The realization slapped him in the face the first time he glimpsed the inside of the disk.

“I got to look inside and it had really small chairs and I think that was the first confirmation I had that was just a shocking thing because every time before that I was able to label it, well this is just a little advance that a group of scientists had formed and you know they’re keeping it secret and yeah we could have been the big disk like that. That’s no problem. And you know you could have adapted these to make it fly … but why does it have little furniture inside … essentially, little seats,” Lazar said.

“And things began to click together just all too fast,” he said.

Bob Lazar said an image from another UFO sighting looked very much like the “sport model.”

Bob Lazar’s sketch of the “sport model.”

A sketch by Bob Lazar describes the disks’ propulsion system.

Japanese TV created images based on Bob Lazar’s descriptions.

A few of the disks had been completely dismantled to find out how they worked, Lazar says, but others were fully operational.

Lazar also witnessed a test flight.

“The bottom of it glowed blue and began to hiss … like high voltage does on a round sphere. It’s my impression that the reason that they’re round and have no sharp edges is to contain the high voltage. Like if you’ve seen on high voltage systems, the insulators, things are round, or else you get a corona discharge. In either case, it began to hiss, as in high voltage, and it lifted off the ground quietly except with that little hiss in the background, and then that stopped as soon as it reached about 20-30 feet,” Lazar said.

Lazar says the test of the sport model was a short one, and that it made only a few moves before setting back down. He didn’t see who was actually flying the craft, but was very impressed nonetheless. “Well, there’s no action/reaction system to it. There’s no … like in a jet engine … exhaust gas being thrown out, no propeller, no noise. It’s just, for all intents and purposes, magic,” he said.

To Lazar’s knowledge, the flying disks are not being used for, say, any flights to Jupiter. He says excessive caution and intense secrecy contributed to the plodding pace of the program and were a main source of his disenchantment.

“It’s just unfair outright not to put it in the hands of the overall scientific community,” he said. “There are people that are much more capable of dealing with this information and by this time would have gotten a lot further along than this select small group of people working out in the middle of the desert. They don’t even have the facilities really to completely analyze what they’re dealing with.”

Close friend Gene Huff saw the pressure Lazar felt from the military and described it this way, “Well, he was being quiet and if he kept me abreast of anything, he kept me abreast of the security checks. They’d randomly drop by his house, they threatened his wife, they threatened his wife’s life, they had done all that, so we really didn’t converse. I mean, he really was adhering to the program.”

Huff is a Las Vegas real estate appraiser, a regular guy who just happens to have a friend in the flying saucer business. He learned about Lazar’s S-4 experiences only after a long period.

Bob Lazar describes his feelings about the decision to not tell the world about contact with aliens. (KLAS-TV)

Lazar is anxious for people to know that he didn’t just run right out and spill the secrets of the universe, and that some things are properly kept confidential.

“I did not believe that this should be a security matter,” Lazar said. “Some of it, sure. But just the concept that there’s definite proof and we even have articles from another world, another system. You just can’t not tell everyone. A lot of people don’t believe that, but I do.”

When he reached what felt like his bursting point, he took Huff and a few others to the edge of the Groom Mountains to see the flights for themselves. A total of five witnesses on two consecutive weeks managed to dodge security patrols long enough to see the strange glowing object lift above the mountains.

Gene Huff, a friend of Bob Lazar. (KLAS-TV)

Huff described what he saw, “It came up above the same mountain, it moved around, It did a step move. It actually went up in the air like this and hovered, then dropped way down. Then it just floated around and cruised around and then it started coming up the mountain range.”

Video was recorded during one of the trips to the Groom Mountains. Admittedly, the tape proves very little by itself because with the distance and darkness, there are no reference points other than the alleged flying disk.

But Lazar’s information about the time and location of the test flights proved correct, not once but twice. That according to our off-camera interviews with each of the other witnesses.

An image from the video recorded by Bob Lazar on the edge of Area 51.

Huff describes his second sighting: “Through the telescope we had seen it was an elliptically shaped light because you can only get so close even with a telescope to a secure facility. It came up by us very rapidly, it glowed and glowed brighter like a sun and we almost got the feeling it was going to explode, it glowed so bright, and we backed up behind the car. Then it went down, it glowed back up a little bit and very softly glided back over back to the mountains were came up, hovered for a while and then just sat down just like you see in the movies.”

Bob Lazar isn’t the only person to claim inside knowledge of the flying disks at the Test Site, he’s just the only person to say so publicly.

We have communicated with several people who say they know of the saucer program. A technician in a highly sensitive position told us it is, “Common knowledge among those with high security clearances that recovered alien disks are stored at the Nevada Test Site.”

The evening sky over the Groom Mountains in Nevada. (KLAS-TV)

A Las Vegas professional, who once served in the military and was stationed at the test site says he saw a flying disk land outside the boundaries of Area 51. It was quickly surrounded by security personnel, and he was taken away and debriefed for several hours.

A man who once worked at Groom Lake as a technician wrote a letter explaining how he inadvertently walked into the wrong hangar and saw what appeared to be a large metallic disk under a tarp. It was being examined by men in lab coats.

And an airman who worked at Nellis at a radar installation says he and his fellow servicemen watched over a period of five nights unusual objects flying over the Groom Mountains. He says the radar images indicate the objects zoomed into range at speeds of 7,000 miles per hour and then would stop on a dime and that nothing we have is capable of doing that. The airman says that when word of the sighting got out, he was ordered to turn off his radar sensors for that area and told him to keep quiet about the matter because it did not happen.

None of this means that the military is actually flying alien spacecraft in the Nevada desert, it could all perhaps be explained to some other secret program. Lazar insists that’s not the case.

We put the matter to the U.S. Navy which, according to Lazar, is running the saucer show. Four different naval offices were contacted, all denied having any information in their files. The Naval Research Lab said it conducted a thorough search but found zip. Naval Intelligence said much the same thing adding, it is not required to create a file where one doesn’t exist.

A 1952 incident over Tremonton, Utah, prompted an investigation.

A side note, we also requested files on a UFO sighting over Tremonton, Utah, in 1952. The Navy spent more than 1,000 hours studying film of that sighting, a fact it’s been noted in several publications. But for purposes of our request, the Navy couldn’t find those files, either.

That doesn’t surprise Lazar. “The group that runs this project, whether it really is the Navy, or they just say that, apparently these people have executive power, they don’t report to anyone.”

