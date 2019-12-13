California leads West with 454 UFO sightings reported in 2019

MYSTERY WIRE — A sampling of data from the National UFO Reporting Center shows an active Southwest over 2019.

A whopping 454 UFO reports have been filed so far in California this year. Other states in the region:

  • Arizona 192
  • Utah 76
  • New Mexico 78
  • Nevada 54

Nearby states and their 2019 statistics:

  • Washington 206
  • Texas 187
  • Oregon 96

The NUFORC website has been undergoing updates early this month to correct errors that occurred on Dec. 1, when a number of sighting reports were posted before dates had been carefully checked.

As a result, about 150 new reports have not been added to the site.

