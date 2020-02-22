Canadian museum exhibit to honor ufologist Stanton Friedman

MYSTERY WIRE — Stanton Friedman brought a level of authority to ufology that changed the discourse. He was a nuclear physicist talking about alien beings and a “cosmic Watergate” — his description of what he saw as a government coverup of alien ships near Roswell, New Mexico.

Friedman’s died at 84 in May 2019. See his New York Times obituary:

He died of a heart attack while traveling home to Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Now the Fredericton Region Museum is preparing an exhibit in his honor, expected to be ready this summer to coincide with the anniversary of the reports out of Roswell.

One of the ways Friedman will be remembered is with sculptures of aliens as they were described in a story that he helped to tell. Friedman co-authored a book titled, “Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience.”

The account of an alien abduction is one of the topics Friedman wrote about extensively.

The museum is in the process of cataloging Friedman’s extensive files.

Friedman has appeared often in reports from George Knapp, dating back to the groundbreaking series, “UFOs: The Best Evidence.”

Links to some of the stories appear below:

On disinformation:

UFOs: The Best Evidence begins serious examination in 1989

On infrequency of UFO hoaxes:

UFO truths masked by hoaxes, secrecy of Roswell ‘crash’

On how the public might handle revelations about aliens:

Conclusions hard to draw on UFO questions cloaked in secrecy