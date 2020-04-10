Comedian keeps it light during pandemic with jokes and UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — Sean Donnelly is a New York-based comic who’s appeared on numerous national television programs, performs in top comedy clubs across the U.S., has starred in his own comedy special, and currently is a regular contributor to multiple comedy podcasts.

Donnelly lives in Queens New York, which is ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic. In this Mystery Wire interview, he comments about the importance of humor during the current pandemic, describes what life is like in New York, and describes his ongoing interest with UFOs and the paranormal.

George Knapp also further explored the role comedy plays in tough times, like during this pandemic.