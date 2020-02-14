Dannion Brinkley among speakers at Laughlin ‘UFO Mega Conference’

MYSTERY WIRE — Dannion Brinkley’s 1975 near-death experience mirrors other reports in some ways — he describes a feeling “like bathing in a glorious calmness.” But in other ways, Brinkley’s description of 28 minutes of death is unlike any other.

Brinkley was assaulted with information from the future, as “beings came at me one at a time. As each one approached, a box the size of a videotape came from its chest and zoomed right at my face.” The account appears on near-death.com.

The “boxes” were packed with “future events” that led Brinkley to prophecies that included Ronald Reagan’s election, Chernobyl, the Soviet Union’s end and Desert Storm, the US war on Iraq. More prophecies came later in life, before the 9/11 attacks.

Brinkley, who lives in Henderson, is among the speakers at a Laughlin UFO Mega Conference Feb. 15-22, with a week packed with events, speakers and limited-attendance night skywatching sessions.

The schedule of events at the Aquarius Hotel Resort Casino includes both paranormal and UFO topics.

For more information and possible updates, see LaughlinUFOMegaConference.com, or @ufomegaconference on Facebook.

The final day features events including Brinkley, author of “Secrets of the Light,” and a panel on Skinwalker Ranch.

Promotional materials describe the speakers as “35 extraordinary scientists, researchers, and experiencers for 7 days and 8 nights of intensive education and disclosure.”

Promoters have criticized competitors’ recent conferences as too expensive, and centered around celebrities. They have also said some conferences try to set up conflicts on stage rather than providing people a chance to learn more about the subject.

Also on the schedule: Saturday, Feb. 15: The premiere of Charle Hall’s “Walking with the Tall Whites.” Sunday, Feb. 16: Experiencer Barbara Lamb (speaking all week), and three sessions on ancient technologies. Monday, Feb. 17: Dr. Bruce Cornet’s examination of an investigation of “Unconventional Aerial Phenomena” in New York. Tuesday, Feb. 18: “A direct contact session with Taygetean Pleiadians currently in Orbit of the Earth.” Wednesday, Feb. 19: “The esoteric/occult panel,” and a social event with the week’s speakers. Thursday, Feb. 20: J.P. Hague – “The Multidimensional Multiverse of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Tales from the Indian Ocean.” Friday, Feb. 21: Deep Prasad on “The Study of Nature Revisited,” and sessions by Dr. Paul LaViolette and Harry Challenger.