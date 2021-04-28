Documents show long history of UFO sightings over sensitive government sites

MYSTERY WIRE — Over the course of eight days, unidentified bright and colorful lights appeared in the air near and above the Los Alamos Project site. This happened in 1948 according to a memo written by John A. Carrol, Chief Inspector, Atomic Energy Security Service.

With the recent talk of UFOs being seen near other atomic and nuclear sites over the decades, even disabling the capabilities of missile launches, this is timely 73 years later.

In the memo, which is part of a 70-page release of documents from the Department of Energy (DOE), shows written evidence of unexplained objects being seen by trained military personnel from the 1940’s through 1985.

Another event described in the documents involves three security policemen assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base in 1980 who reported seeing unidentified lights in the sky within the Manzano Weapons Storage Area.

The security said the “light travelled with great speed and stopped suddenly” before landing, taking off, and performing maneuvers they thought could not be done with current technology.

Below you can read all of the documents included in this release. You can always find interesting documents accessible on the Mystery Wire Document page.