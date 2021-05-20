Elizondo says the US has exotic materials in new interview about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — Former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was a guest on the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News last night.

Elizondo has been on this show before talking about his role at the pentagon and precious releases or leaks of photographs and videos showing unidentified objects near US military assets.

Last night Carlson asked him about the recent 60 Minutes story on Sunday, about why the government would lie or continue to lie about UFOs, and if the US government has “physical evidence of the existence of these objects” and if he could talk about it.

He did talk about it saying he believes “it’s true” about the physical evidence and later saying, “the United States government is in possession of exotic material, and I’ll leave it at that.”

When asked about the Department of Defense lying to the American people, Elizondo told Carlson, “(The) last thing we need to do is lie to the American people. I’ll tell you one thing, Tucker, from my perspective, that type of position where you continue to lie to the American people and obfuscate is the reasons why people like me decide one day to run for Congress. And I can tell you the last thing DoD wants right now is someone like me in Congress.”

Tucker Carlson

The UFO thing seems to be really can’t explain what they are. That is the consensus all of a sudden. 60 Minutes did a long piece on it on Sunday night. This after decades of mocking anybody who suggested, ‘Well, maybe there’s something to this.’ The consensus has changed and more than any other person, Lue Elizondo is responsible for that. More than any other person he’s the reason we’re having this conversation tonight. Elizondo spent nearly two decades in military intelligence before he was named director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. And ever since he has been pushing for transparency on this issue. We’re honored to have him on tonight. Lue, thanks so much for coming. So we are getting this much anticipated report (in) June, the law requires the Pentagon to kind of fess up and say what they know. What are we going to learn, do you think, next month?



Lue Elizondo

Well, what we should learn is exactly that, what the US government knows about this topic and has known for a while. It’s a threat assessment that’s supposed to be conducted at the unclassified level and then provided to Congress, which is a report that is expected to be comprehensive. And certainly, that’s a report that Congress deserves. Unfortunately, what we might get is something that is much more watered down. And I think from my perspective, that’s probably the most concerning part of this. The last thing we need is more obfuscation.



Tucker Carlson

That’s for sure. It’s it’s infuriating even to think after seventy years of lying, they would continue to lie. So two questions. One, why, why all the lying at this point?

Lue Elizondo

Yeah, well, first of all, why on the lying? Probably because certain elements in the Pentagon have backed themselves in a corner, they spent such a long time and amount of energy trying to obfuscate the truth from the American people, that they backed themselves into a corner, and they really don’t know how to get out of it. And I think the more that we shine a spotlight onto this topic, the more people are going to realize that there really is something there. I think with the with the announcement of the new IG Inspector General evaluation into this into this topic, and more importantly, the last three years of Pentagon obfuscation. Hopefully those elements of resistance in the Pentagon will realize that type of resistance at this point is rather futile.

Tucker Carlson

You worked for the US government for decades, when we learned Sunday night that Navy pilots had seen these objects, unidentified flying objects, every day for two years in restricted airspace, the obvious response is well, didn’t that raise alarms, wouldn’t that scare the hell out of the Pentagon? That their airspace was being violated? Why didn’t? Yeah. Were they afraid? What’s the posture here?

Lue Elizondo

I saw the reports. And there were times where you’d look at a monthly report, and there were 25, 26 incidents occurring in a 30 day time period. And then the question is really, you know, what the hell is wrong with you? How can you not realize that this is an issue? Let’s let’s take away for a moment, the source of what this possibly could be. And let’s pretend it’s either Russian or Chinese. Either way, it’s not a good scenario. Someone with some sort of technology that we don’t have is encroaching into controlled US airspace on a regular and routine basis. And no one wants to do a darn thing about it.

Tucker Carlson

So one of the reasons we’re having this, you’re the reason we’re having this conversation. You, I think more than anybody, really pushed hard to bring this stuff to the public, to bring it to light. If this report that we get next month is watered down, redacted to the point of pointlessness, do you think that whistleblowers internally will continue to leak the truth to the public?



Lue Elizondo

Tucker, I do. And also, let me just say, for the record, I appreciate the compliment towards me as being part of this. But I also have to give a lot of credit to folks like you and people in the media that were brave enough, three years ago, to cover this topic when nobody else in your industry wanted to cover it. And it turns out that you were right. So first of all, thank you for doing what you do. And then secondly, yeah I do. I think there’s more and more people that are going to come out. We saw Alex Dietrich and Dave Fravor this weekend coming out for the record. And these people have a lot to lose. Alex Dietrich is still in United States military. There’s a lot at risk here. And by the way, for every one of those brave Americans that are coming out and having this conversation, there’s dozens more in the shadows waiting to tell their story.



Tucker Carlson

We keep hearing whispers that there is physical evidence of the existence of these objects that might tell us what they are. Do you believe that’s true?

Lue Elizondo

I do believe it’s true. And I think we we should be looking at this and I think we should be more transparent with the American people. And last thing we need to do is lie to the American people. I’ll tell you one thing, Tucker, from my perspective, that type of position where you continue to lie to the American people and obfuscate is the reasons why people like me decide one day to run for Congress. And I can tell you the last thing DoD wants right now is someone like me in Congress. But that’s what happens when you’re not honest and open and fair with people, you get what you pay for.

Tucker Carlson

Amen. I agree with that completely. Is there debris, do you believe, from any of these vehicles, whatever they are?



Lue Elizondo

You know, the United States government is in possession of exotic material, and I’ll leave it at that. More analysis needs to be done. There’s enough uniqueness about it where it demands additional analysis, additional expertise. And thankfully, there are pockets in the US government that are willing to have the conversation and conduct the analysis. I’m not going to say those right now what those elements are, because I’m worried, frankly for the same type of reprisal that I’m facing currently. But there are pockets of people that are willing to do the right thing. And fortunately, these individuals are patriotic and willing to do the job.



Tucker Carlson

Amen. It’s all so crazy and amazing. Lue Elizondo. Thank you so much. I will see you again.



Lue Elizondo

Tucker, as always, my pleasure. Thank you.