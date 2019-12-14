English sheep ‘lasered’ by UFO lights, farmers say

MYSTERY WIRE — The English countryside’s peaceful landscape is the setting for heinous attacks on flocks of sheep, and farmers are describing wounds similar to the infamous cattle mutilation cases in the United States.

Farmers told the London Telegraph the sheep were “lasered” by lights from UFOs. Orange lights in the sky are also part of the strange mix of circumstances.

Mutilation reports have become commonplace in the western U.S.

An animal pathology team witnessed an attack in November, and one witness described it as “more like a Star Wars battle.”

