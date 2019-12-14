Falcon Lake papers among UFO research sent to Canadian university

MYSTERY WIRE — He’s written books and amassed well over 30,000 documents during his UFO research over a 40-year career as an educator and science writer.

Now Chris Rutkowski is turning over his collection to the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, which will soon begin a massive project to digitize the documents to make them available to researchers around the world.

He’s the authority on the 1967 Falcon Lake incident, a Canadian incident that Rutkowski says is better documented than the Roswell, New Mexico, reports from 1947. The Falcon Lake is in “When They Appeared,” written with Stan Michalak.

The latest donation to the @umarchives is out of this world 👽💫#umanitoba https://t.co/AQyOEc6uW6 — University of Manitoba – Alumni (@UManAlumni) November 6, 2019

Rutkowski’s collection has been compared to the research from Stan Friedman, who died this year. Digitization of that collection is also under way.

