Five USS Princeton officers add to details on 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO event

Former U.S. Navy Commander Dave Fravor has been on record about his encounter with the “Tic Tac” UFO since December 2017, and new accounts of what happened 15 years ago are beginning to come out.

Popular Mechanics interviews five men who saw various parts of the day’s events. Read the full account here. Their various roles:

Operations Specialist Senior Chief Kevin Day directed Fravor’s attempt to intercept the object from the USS Princeton.

Petty Officer Patrick "PJ" Hughes, an aviation technician charged with securing data recorders aboard the USS Princeton, recounts an order from his commanding officer and two other unknown personnel to turn over the recordings.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Turner saw the UFO's maneuvers on a monitor aboard the USS Princeton. The UFO's moves astonished him.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Gary Voorhis fine-tuned a state-of-the-art radar system aboard the USS Princeton after strange radar tracks days before the UFO sighting. He said he was ordered to surrender data recordings after the encounter.

Leading Petty Officer Ryan Weigelt, the power plant specialist for the SH-60B "Seahawk" helicopter, says 8-10 minutes of video captured the encounter, much longer than the clip that went public.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, guided missile cruiser USS Princeton, and fast combat support ship USS Bridge participate in an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 3rd Class Kristi Earl / Wikimedia Commons)

The video of the “Tic Tac” was obtained when Lt. Chad Underwood took out another F/A-18 with state-of-the-art targeting equipment.

Fravor, interviewed in January on The Fighter Pilot Podcast, said his backup copies of flight recordings were lost, but he said it was probably a matter of tapes being reused. In the podcast, he questioned why investigators would have talked to people who weren’t directly involved in the UFO encounter when they hadn’t questioned him.