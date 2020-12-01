Fmr. President Obama (kind of) talks about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — During a recent interview, former President Barack Obama answered a variety of unusual questions from late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. One of those questions was about UFOs.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Barack Obama during Tuesdays November 24, 2020 show. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Like many times before when a country’s leader or former leader is asked about UFOs, Mr. Obama kind of answered the question and quickly tried to change the topic.