Fmr. President Obama (kind of) talks about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — During a recent interview, former President Barack Obama answered a variety of unusual questions from late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. One of those questions was about UFOs.
Like many times before when a country’s leader or former leader is asked about UFOs, Mr. Obama kind of answered the question and quickly tried to change the topic.
Stephen ColbertThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
UFOs Did you ask about that?
Barack Obama
I certainly asked about it.
Stephen Colbert
And?
Barack Obama
Can’t tell you. Sorry.
Stephen Colbert
Okay. All right. I’ll take that as a yes. Because if there was none. You’d say there were none. Right? You just played your hand. I thought you were a poker player. You just 100% showed your river card.
Barack Obama
Feel free to think that.
Stephen Colbert
I do.
Barack Obama
Can I say it used to be that UFOs was the and, what is it, Roswell was the biggest conspiracy.
Stephen Colbert
Yeah.
Barack Obama
And now that seems so tame. Right?
Stephen Colbert
Right.
Barack Obama
The idea that the government might have an alien spaceship. That’s nothing.
Stephen Colbert
Now the biggest conspiracy is people in Michigan vote.