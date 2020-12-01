Fmr. President Obama (kind of) talks about UFOs

UFO

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Barack Obama during Tuesdays November 24, 2020 show. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — During a recent interview, former President Barack Obama answered a variety of unusual questions from late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. One of those questions was about UFOs.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Barack Obama during Tuesdays November 24, 2020 show. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Like many times before when a country’s leader or former leader is asked about UFOs, Mr. Obama kind of answered the question and quickly tried to change the topic.

Stephen Colbert
UFOs Did you ask about that?

Barack Obama
I certainly asked about it.

Stephen Colbert
And?

Barack Obama
Can’t tell you. Sorry.

Stephen Colbert
Okay. All right. I’ll take that as a yes. Because if there was none. You’d say there were none. Right? You just played your hand. I thought you were a poker player. You just 100% showed your river card.

Barack Obama
Feel free to think that.

Stephen Colbert
I do.

Barack Obama
Can I say it used to be that UFOs was the and, what is it, Roswell was the biggest conspiracy.

Stephen Colbert
Yeah.

Barack Obama
And now that seems so tame. Right?

Stephen Colbert
Right.

Barack Obama
The idea that the government might have an alien spaceship. That’s nothing.

Stephen Colbert
Now the biggest conspiracy is people in Michigan vote. Let’s take another quick break. We’ll be right back with more President Barack Obama.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest UFO Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News