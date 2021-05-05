Fmr. Sec. of Defense denies ever being given information about UFOs

ARLINGTON, VA – FEBRUARY 01: Secretary of Defense Robert Gates calls on reporters for questions after making remarks about the FY2011 Defense Budget Proposal at the Pentagon February 1, 2010 in Arlington, Virginia. Gates said the Pentagon is holding back $614 million in performance bonuses from contractor Lockheed Martin Corporation because the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program has missed performance markers and suffered other problems. Gates also said he fired the Marine general that headed the joint strike fighter program at the Pentagon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — The topic of UFOs comes up again on a national television network this morning.

On CBS This Morning, former Defense Secretary (2006-2011) Robert Gates was being interviewed on a variety of subjects by Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil.

At the end of the 6 minute segment Dekoupil asked Gates about the upcoming deadline of the UAP report for Congress and UFOs in general.

Tony Dokoupil

But let’s switch gears to another matter, you could say is of compelling public interest. And that is, and I say it with a bit of a smile, UFOs. The Pentagon, which you used to run is set to put a report out on UFOs next month, how serious is this within the military world? Are they real? What are your thoughts on the subject overall?

Robert Gates

Well, years ago, when I was secretary, I had a, had a senator come to me and in deepest secrecy, and he wanted me to give him a briefing on aliens. And I said, well, CIA doesn’t handle immigrants. And he said, “no, no, I mean aliens.” Then I said, “Oh, you mean, aliens?” And he said, yes. And I said, and I courageously answered, well, that’s the Air Force’s problem. You know, in all in all seriousness, in all my years as Director of Central Intelligence and Secretary of Defense, no one ever brought me any evidence or any information relating to UFOs, which is not to say they’re not out there. And it’ll be interesting to see what these releases have to say.

Anthony Mason

You haven’t had any sightings yourself, sir.

Robert Gates

No sightings up here.

Anthony Mason

Secretary Gates, thank you very much for joining us this morning. We appreciate it. The paperback edition of “Exercise of Power” is on sale now.