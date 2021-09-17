Former Navy pilot and current US Rep. says he listened in real time to Tic Tac UFO encounter

MYSTERY WIRE — In a new interview Rep. Mike Garcia (R) says he was airborne, flying with the US Navy at the same time the now infamous Tic Tac UFO encounter took place.

Rep. Garcia represents California’s 25th district, which is just northeast of Los Angeles.

US Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA)

According to his biography on his official House page, he was a highly decorated United States Naval Officer, flying one of the first F/A-18 Super Hornet strike fighters in the Navy. Rep. Garcia also flew more than 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the skies above Baghdad, Fallujah, and Tikrit, according to his bio.

In the interview published by Roll Call, Rep. Garcia talks about being stationed on the USS Nimitz. And in 2004, he said he was about 100 miles away from the encounters, but was able to hear the radio communication happening in real time.

Here is what Rep. Garcia told Roll Call when asked if he ever saw a UFO: