George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell talk about Joe Rogan podcast – Mystery Wire Podcast, Part 1

MYSTERY WIRE -- The world’s most popular podcaster, comedian Joe Rogan, has an on-again, off-again interest in the UFO mystery. Rogan is known as a tough interviewer, so when he invited George Knapp to appear on his show, we decided to document the road trip experience for mysterywire.com

Joe Rogan gained fame as a sports commentator, television host, and stand up comic. Over the years he has filled showrooms and huge venues in Las Vegas and around the world. But his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, catapulted him into a stratospheric level of celebrity.